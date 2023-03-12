Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fearmongering about people fleeing disasters is a dangerous and faulty narrative

By Yvonne Su, Assistant Professor in the Department of Equity Studies, York University, Canada
Corey Robinson, Lecturer in International Relations, School of Government and International Affairs, Durham University
Share this article
Recognizing the challenges posed by climate-induced displacement is important. But officials must avoid rhetoric about displaced people that can fuel xenophobia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kafka's modest output had an outsized impact on modern culture
~ Rogers-Shaw case unexpectedly rewrote merger law, but there's still time to change that
~ The U.S. is playing border politics again — this time with Canada
~ Nigeria’s cities are growing fast: family planning must be part of urban development plans
~ ChatGPT is the push higher education needs to rethink assessment
~ View from The Hill: Anthony Albanese finds Scott Morrison's AUKUS clothes a good fit
~ Saudi Arabia: Aramco’s profits, the largest ever by a company, should support funding a global transition to renewable energy
~ ‘Third World’ and ‘Developing World’ not our chosen identity: Interview with photojournalist Shahidul Alam
~ Astronomers just discovered a comet that could be brighter than most stars when we see it next year. Or will it?
~ 'Are you telling me it’s all in my head?' Endometriosis in the Australian press in the 1970s
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter