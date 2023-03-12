Fearmongering about people fleeing disasters is a dangerous and faulty narrative
By Yvonne Su, Assistant Professor in the Department of Equity Studies, York University, Canada
Corey Robinson, Lecturer in International Relations, School of Government and International Affairs, Durham University
Recognizing the challenges posed by climate-induced displacement is important. But officials must avoid rhetoric about displaced people that can fuel xenophobia.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 12, 2023