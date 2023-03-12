Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ChatGPT is the push higher education needs to rethink assessment

By Sioux McKenna, Director of Centre for Postgraduate Studies, Rhodes University & Visiting Research Professor in Center for International Higher Education, Boston College, Rhodes University
Dan Dixon, Adjunct Lecturer, University of Sydney
Daniel Oppenheimer, Professor of Decision Science and Psychology, Carnegie Mellon University
Margaret Blackie, Associate Professor, Rhodes University
Sam Illingworth, Associate Professor, Edinburgh Napier University
Share this article
The COVID-19 pandemic was a shock to higher education systems everywhere. But while some changes, like moving lectures online, were relatively easy to make, assessment posed a much bigger challenge. Assessment can take many forms, from essays to exams to experiments and more.

Many institutions and individual academics essentially outsourced the assessment process to software. They increased their use of programs…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria’s cities are growing fast: family planning must be part of urban development plans
~ View from The Hill: Anthony Albanese finds Scott Morrison's AUKUS clothes a good fit
~ Saudi Arabia: Aramco’s profits, the largest ever by a company, should support funding a global transition to renewable energy
~ ‘Third World’ and ‘Developing World’ not our chosen identity: Interview with photojournalist Shahidul Alam
~ Astronomers just discovered a comet that could be brighter than most stars when we see it next year. Or will it?
~ 'Are you telling me it’s all in my head?' Endometriosis in the Australian press in the 1970s
~ Is menopause making me put on weight? No, but it's complicated
~ Forget the conspiracies, 15-minute cities will free us to improve our mental health and wellbeing
~ One-third of childhood sexual abuse is perpetrated by another child. Shannon Molloy tells his story – and urges us not to look away
~ 'Maths anxiety' is a real thing. Here are 3 ways to help your child cope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter