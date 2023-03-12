Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Aramco’s profits, the largest ever by a company, should support funding a global transition to renewable energy

By Amnesty International
The US$161.1 billion annual profit posted today by the Saudi Arabian state-backed oil company Saudi Aramco, the most ever disclosed by a company in a single year, should be used to fund a human rights-based transition to renewable energy, Amnesty International said. Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said: “It is shocking for a company […] The post Saudi Arabia: Aramco’s profits, the largest ever by a company, should support funding a global transition to renewable energy appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
