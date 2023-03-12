Tolerance.ca
'Are you telling me it’s all in my head?' Endometriosis in the Australian press in the 1970s

By Erin Bradshaw, Research Assistant, Monash University
In 1974, Woroni, the student magazine of the Australian National University, published an article looking at the lives of lesbians at the university.

One contributor, “Jody”, told of her experience with a doctor who pressured her for details on how she has sex, and who didn’t believe her reports of pain, suggesting it may be “in her head”.

Jody recounted asking the doctor:

‘Are you telling me that I didn’t get endometriosis from a rotten abortion six years ago, that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
