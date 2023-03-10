Squid fishing grew by 68% in just three years, raising fears the industry is out of control
By Quentin Hanich, Professor, University of Wollongong
Katherine Seto, Research Fellow, University of Wollongong
Osvaldo Urrutia, Associate professor, Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Valparaiso
Almost all the growth in global squid fishing has happened in unregulated waters, meaning fishing crews aren’t subject to conservation or marine management programs.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 10, 2023