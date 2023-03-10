Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Silicon Valley Bank biggest US lender to fail since 2008 financial crisis – a finance expert explains the impact

By William Chittenden, Associate Professor of Finance, Texas State University
Silicon Valley Bank, which catered to the tech industry for three decades, collapsed on March 10, 2023, after the Santa Clara, California-based lender suffered from an old-fashioned bank run. State regulators seized the bank and made the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation its receiver.

SVB, as it’s known, was the biggest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
