Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s 'Verdict' against Ukrainian POW a Cynical Farce

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Maxym Butkevych © 2021 Private Today, Russian authorities reported that Maxym Butkevych, an officer with Ukraine’s armed forces, confessed to having deliberately targeted and wounded civilians and was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment. The ruling was made by the so-called Supreme Court of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR), an area of Ukraine currently occupied by Russia. Butkevych was captured by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine in June 2022. Russian military investigators built the bogus case against Butkeyvich. Russian authorities published a video of him speaking…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Somatic genome editing therapies are becoming a reality – but debate over ethics, equitable access and governance continue
~ Squid fishing grew by 68% in just three years, raising fears the industry is out of control
~ Silicon Valley Bank biggest US lender to fail since 2008 financial crisis – a finance expert explains the impact
~ Who are Jehovah's Witnesses? A religion scholar explains the history of the often misunderstood group
~ Trinidad & Tobago looks to partnerships to help protect its coral reefs
~ Meet Jamaica’s inaugural Literacy Heroes
~ The UK now ranks as one of the most socially liberal countries in Europe – new research
~ Three years on, the COVID pandemic may never end – but the public health impact is becoming more manageable
~ Are interest rates really going to keep rising sharply?
~ Meet Me in the Bathroom: documentary shows how 9/11 shaped New York's indie music scene
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter