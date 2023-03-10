Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses? A religion scholar explains the history of the often misunderstood group

By Mathew Schmalz, Professor of Religious Studies, College of the Holy Cross
Several members were killed March 9, 2023, in Germany. Many people hold stereotypes about Jehovah’s Witnesses but are unfamiliar with their beliefs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
