The people who care for and educate our children deserve better pay - here's why that would help us all
By Mathew Johnson, Senior Lecturer in Employment Studies, University of Manchester
Eva Herman, Research Associate at the Work and Equalities Institute at Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester
Investment in UK childcare should go towards better pay and conditions for workers. This could also help increase availability and affordability for parents.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 10, 2023