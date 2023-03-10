Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Why employment remains red hot even as the Federal Reserve tries to put job market on ice

By Edouard Wemy, Assistant Professor of Economics, Clark University
The hot U.S. labor market is showing few signs of cooling down, with the latest jobs report showing continued strong gains, particularly in service industries such as retail and hospitality. The robust employment landscape may put pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates more than expected later this month in a bid to further tame inflation.

The U.S. economy added 311,000 jobs in February,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
