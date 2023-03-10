Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Racist Violence Targets Black Migrants, Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Black African migrants camp, in Tunis, Tunisia, seeking shelter and protection amidst attacks on them, March 2, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Hassene Dridi (Tunis) – President Kais Saied’s recent attempt to mitigate the serious harm that a speech he made on February 21, 2023, caused Black African migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees in Tunisia does not go far enough, Human Rights Watch said today. Measures announced on March 5 fall far short of the steps needed to end a surge in violent assaults, robberies, and vandalism by Tunisian citizens, arbitrary evictions by landlords,…


© Human Rights Watch -
