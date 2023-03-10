Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Law Enforcement Complicit in Crimes Against Women in Kyrgyzstan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women march to mark International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, March 8, 2023. Some of the posters read : "The best gift for me it's my rights!, My body, my choice!" © 2023 AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on International Women’s Day, demanding police and courts stop closing their eyes to violence against women and girls. The March 8 protest highlighted several cases that have stirred public outrage over gender-based violence in the country in recent years. Weak law enforcement means domestic…


