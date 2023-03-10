Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus Equates Rights Protection to Extremism

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image  The door of the Belarusian Association of Journalists main office in Minsk, Belarus on June 2021 © 2021 BAJ Authorities in Belarus have designated the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) and staff an “extremist formation,” part of the ongoing, relentless crackdown on rights defenders and media in the country. BAJ is a leading independent organization working to promote and protect freedom of expression and the rights of journalists in Belarus since 1995. In 2021, authorities stripped BAJ of its official registration on bogus grounds along with hundreds of other…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The UK now ranks as one of the most socially liberal countries in Europe – new research
~ Three years on, the COVID pandemic may never end – but the public health impact is becoming more manageable
~ Are interest rates really going to keep rising sharply?
~ Meet Me in the Bathroom: documentary shows how 9/11 shaped New York's indie music scene
~ The people who care for and educate our children deserve better pay - here's why that would help us all
~ A brief history of the UK's Winchcombe meteorite
~ Pregnancy nose isn’t the only weird change your body may go through when you're expecting
~ The rise and rise of property guardianship and what it says about our broken housing system
~ Why employment remains red hot even as the Federal Reserve tries to put job market on ice
~ Afghanistan: Alleged rape by Taliban members must be investigated and prosecuted immediately
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter