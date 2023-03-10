Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, #OscarsSoWhite – but there are still plenty of reasons to celebrate contemporary Black film

By Timeka N. Tounsel, Assistant Professor of Black Studies in Communication, University of Washington
Big-name awards can certainly be a boon for Black filmmakers and actors. But they don’t reflect the breakthroughs that have been made in the types of Black stories that are getting told.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
