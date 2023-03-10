Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Integrity, innovation and risk-taking is a rare combination in CEOs, new research suggests

By Prachi Gala, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Kennesaw State University
Share this article
Strong values and principles are key traits in effective business leaders – but they can come with tendencies to take fewer risks and be less proactive or innovative.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rghts experts ‘deeply disturbed’ by Russian Wagner Group recruitment of prisoners
~ As March Madness looms, growth in legalized sports betting may pose a threat to college athletes
~ Yes, #OscarsSoWhite – but there are still plenty of reasons to celebrate contemporary Black film
~ From grave robbing to giving your own body to science – a short history of where medical schools get cadavers
~ Francis is the first Jesuit pope – here's how that has shaped his 10-year papacy
~ Biggest racial gap in prison is among violent offenders – focusing on intervention instead of incarceration could change the numbers
~ 5 tips for women to negotiate a higher salary
~ Iran: poisoning of thousands of schoolgirls piles more pressure on Islamic Republic struggling for survival
~ David Chipperfield: how the 2023 Pritzker prize winner creates buildings that last
~ Uncovering the secret religious and spiritual lives of sex workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter