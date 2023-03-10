Biggest racial gap in prison is among violent offenders – focusing on intervention instead of incarceration could change the numbers
By Thaddeus L. Johnson, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
Natasha N. Johnson, Clinical Instructor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
The US has one of the highest incarceration rates in the world. When it comes to violent offenders and the Black community, the system isn’t working, argue criminologists.
- Friday, March 10, 2023