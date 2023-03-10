Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

David Chipperfield: how the 2023 Pritzker prize winner creates buildings that last

By Ana Souto, Senior Lecturer in Architectural History, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
Chipperfield is not interested in creating something iconic or instantly recognisable as his. Instead, he sees architecture as a service, a vehicle for civic and public good.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rghts experts ‘deeply disturbed’ by Russian Wagner Group recruitment of prisoners
~ As March Madness looms, growth in legalized sports betting may pose a threat to college athletes
~ Yes, #OscarsSoWhite – but there are still plenty of reasons to celebrate contemporary Black film
~ From grave robbing to giving your own body to science – a short history of where medical schools get cadavers
~ Integrity, innovation and risk-taking is a rare combination in CEOs, new research suggests
~ Francis is the first Jesuit pope – here's how that has shaped his 10-year papacy
~ Biggest racial gap in prison is among violent offenders – focusing on intervention instead of incarceration could change the numbers
~ 5 tips for women to negotiate a higher salary
~ Iran: poisoning of thousands of schoolgirls piles more pressure on Islamic Republic struggling for survival
~ Uncovering the secret religious and spiritual lives of sex workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter