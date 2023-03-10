Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID lockdowns triggered changes in peregrine falcon diets – and what this means for urban pest control

By Brandon Mak, PhD student in the Department of Geography, King's College London
Ed Drewitt, PhD student studying the diet of urban peregrines, University of Bristol
Share this article
Many people saw their eating habits change during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Some ate more frequently or experimented with healthier recipes. Others ordered more deliveries.

But human diets weren’t the only ones to change. In a recent study, we found that lockdown triggered changes in the diets of London’s peregrine falcons. London is home to as many as 30…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rghts experts ‘deeply disturbed’ by Russian Wagner Group recruitment of prisoners
~ As March Madness looms, growth in legalized sports betting may pose a threat to college athletes
~ Yes, #OscarsSoWhite – but there are still plenty of reasons to celebrate contemporary Black film
~ From grave robbing to giving your own body to science – a short history of where medical schools get cadavers
~ Integrity, innovation and risk-taking is a rare combination in CEOs, new research suggests
~ Francis is the first Jesuit pope – here's how that has shaped his 10-year papacy
~ Biggest racial gap in prison is among violent offenders – focusing on intervention instead of incarceration could change the numbers
~ 5 tips for women to negotiate a higher salary
~ Iran: poisoning of thousands of schoolgirls piles more pressure on Islamic Republic struggling for survival
~ David Chipperfield: how the 2023 Pritzker prize winner creates buildings that last
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter