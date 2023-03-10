Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Peter Hain: Neil Aggett died fighting apartheid – South Africa's rulers have betrayed the struggle

By Peter Hain, Visiting Adjunct Professor at Wits Business School, University of the Witwatersrand
Neil Aggett, the trade unionist and anti-apartheid activist who died in detention at the hands of police 41 years ago, was one of very few white South Africans who actively fought apartheid. He was only 29 when he died.

He came from a community enjoying one of the most privileged existences on earth, with a black servant class attending to their every need. Yet he gave that all up because he believed every person – regardless of their “race”, religion, gender or sexuality – had the right to justice,…The Conversation


