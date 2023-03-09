Tolerance.ca
Can seaweed save the world? Well it can certainly help in many ways

By Catriona Macleod, Associate professor, University of Tasmania
Seaweed is in the spotlight for so many reasons. It all sounds too good to be true. So can this wonder weed live up to expectations and fulfill its promise to save us from ourselves?The Conversation


