Suicide attempts rose among children and adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for girls
By Sheri Madigan, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
Daphne Korczak, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, SickKids' Chair in Child and Youth Medical Psychiatry, Associate Professor, University of Toronto
Jackson Hewitt, Graduate Student, Clinical Psychology, University of Calgary
Nicole Racine, Assistant professor, School of Psychology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Tracy Vaillancourt, Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in School-Based Mental Health and Violence Prevention, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The rate of suicide attempts in children and adolescents increased by 22 per cent during the pandemic compared to before the pandemic.
- Thursday, March 9, 2023