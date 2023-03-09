Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Banshees, wives, women and mavericks: our predictions for the Oscars 2023 best pictures

By Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
Share this article
Of the ten films nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, six are really good. That’s a high percentage for a year – 2022 – in which most cinematic offerings seemed drab.

This year sees films that are less moralistic than usual and less pretentious. The worst thing you can say about the worst film is that it’s boring. In other words, there are no absolute duds, although there is only one true standout, with over-length continuing to hamstring otherwise excellent films.

It seems like producers, in their desire to differentiate their product from TikTok videos, turn everything…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Liberal government is in serious crisis mode on Chinese interference
~ Unlocking secrets of the honeybee dance language – bees learn and culturally transmit their communication skills
~ Is the honeybee’s iconic waggle dance learned or innate? New research provides the answer
~ Friday essay: Lola waited 25 years for her wartime rapist to be convicted. But he is still not in jail
~ Fairy-wrens are more likely to help their closest friends but not strangers, just like us humans
~ A tonne of fossil carbon isn't the same as a tonne of new trees: why offsets can't save us
~ Carers of older Australians need more support – but we found unpaid extended leave isn't the best solution
~ The road to March 15: 'networked white rage' and the Christchurch terror attacks
~ Three years into the pandemic, it's clear COVID won't fix itself. Here's what we need to focus on next
~ New Zealand's childcare is among the most expensive in the world. But tax rebates are not the answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter