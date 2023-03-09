Tolerance.ca
'You rarely see abuse directed at men': a look at the sexist abuse women police officers face online

By Susan Watson, Lecturer in Criminal Justice and Social Policy, School for Business and Society, University of York
The third series of BBC police drama Happy Valley marked the end of a beloved programme, and the end of Sergeant Catherine Cawood’s career navigating Yorkshire’s criminal underworld. Cawood’s age and gender is not ignored in the show. Throughout, she faces misogyny from criminals she encounters on the job, as well as her own colleagues.

While police forces themselves are currently addressing the fallout from decades…The Conversation


