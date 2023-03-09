Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia: ‘Green City’ Plan Should Focus on Lead Mine Remediation

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image View of a former mine pit, now flooded, at the old mine site in Kabwe. In the foreground is an area where small-scale miners still work today.  © 2019 Diane McCarthy for Human Rights Watch (Lusaka) – The Zambian government’s statement that it intends to make Kabwe a “green city” could offer an important opportunity to address the toxic lead that has been harming residents for decades, the Alliance for a Lead-Free Kabwe, a group of Zambian and international organizations, said today. Zambia’s acting minister of green economy and environment, Elijah Muchima, announced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgia: 'foreign agent law' protests show disconnect between pro-Moscow government and west-leaning population
~ Iran: unions and civil rights groups demand democracy and social justice
~ Economic growth doesn't have to mean 'more' – consuming 'better' will also protect the planet
~ 'You rarely see abuse directed at men': a look at the sexist abuse women police officers face online
~ Netflix’s You: the real monster of series four is ‘dark academia’
~ ChatGPT can't lie to you, but you still shouldn't trust it
~ Becoming Frida Kahlo: new BBC documentary paints a compelling portrait of the Mexican artist
~ Sue Gray quitting to work for Keir Starmer does cause problems for the civil service – it's also a sign she thinks he's heading for government
~ Music and mental health: the parallels between Victorian asylum treatments and modern social prescribing
~ Why does music bring back memories? What the science says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter