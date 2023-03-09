Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: New Anti-Gay Bill Further Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A rainbow LGBT pride flag. © Wikimedia Commons (Nairobi) - A bill introduced in Uganda’s Parliament criminalizing same-sex conduct and sexual and gender identity, if adopted, would violate multiple fundamental rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Among others, such a law would violate the rights to freedom of expression and association privacy, equality, and nondiscrimination. On March 9, 2023, Asuman Basalirwa, a member of parliament, introduced the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Bill in Parliament. The bill is a revised and more egregious version of the 2014 Anti-Homosexuality…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
