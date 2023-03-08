Tolerance.ca
School choice proposals rarely go before voters – and typically fail when they do

By Christopher Lubienski, Professor of Education Policy, Indiana University
Most school-choice programs in the US have been approved by lawmakers. But when asked for their views, voters have overwhelmingly rejected them.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
