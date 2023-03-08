Tolerance.ca
Illegal immigration bill does more than 'push the boundaries' of international law

By Helen O'Nions, Associate Professor, Nottingham Law School, Nottingham Trent University
The UK government has introduced its latest effort to deter small boat migration, by vowing to remove all those who arrive in the UK illegally by any route. The illegal migration bill, if enacted, will apply retrospectively, meaning that those who arrived even before the bill’s passage will be subject to detention and arbitrary removal without a legal remedy.

The home secretary, Suella Braverman, immediately recognised the bill was likely to “push…The Conversation


© The Conversation
