Human Rights Observatory

Power cuts: South Africa's state of disaster is being contested in court - COVID rulings give clues as to the outcome

By Tracy-Lynn Field, Professor of Environmental and Sustainability Law, University of the Witwatersrand
South Africa’s courts are likely to set a high bar in cases brought against the government’s most recent state of disaster declaration.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
