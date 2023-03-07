Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Solar power can cut living costs, but it's not an option for many people – they need better support

By Martina Linnenluecke, Professor of Environmental Finance at UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney
Mauricio Marrone, Associate Professor, Department of Actuarial Studies and Business Analytics, Macquarie University
Rohan Best, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, Macquarie University
The very people most in need of the cost savings from installing solar panels are missing out. Better policies are needed to make home solar systems accessible to all Australians.


© The Conversation
