Russia: Student blogger sentenced to long imprisonment in brutal repression of anti-war dissent

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the sentencing of student and blogger Dmitry Ivanov to 8.5-years’ imprisonment for his vocal opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Natalia Zviagina, Amnesty International’s Russia Director, said: “Dmitry Ivanov’s case is another demonstration of the brutal repression of anti-war dissent by Russian authorities. It shows that anyone who alleges Russian forces have committed […] The post Russia: Student blogger sentenced to long imprisonment in brutal repression of anti-war dissent appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
