Human Rights Observatory

Sex, intimacy and black middle-class Christianity in South Africa - a difficult history

By Natasha Erlank, Professor of History, University of Johannesburg
A new book, Convening Black Intimacy, explores the history of Christianity, gender and precolonial marriage and sex traditions in South Africa in the late 1800s and early 1900s. To conduct her study, historian Natasha Erlank drew on court records of cases of seduction, church records, anthropological texts, and many sources from black authors, including black newspapers and novels as well as songs sung by black women. What is clear is that black South Africans had loving, intimate…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
