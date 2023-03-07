Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pancakes won't turn you into a zombie as in HBO's 'The Last of Us,' but fungi in flour have been making people sick for a long time

By Sheryl Barringer, Professor of Food Science and Technology, The Ohio State University
Raw flour at the store still contains live microorganisms. And while cooking can kill the fungi, it doesn’t destroy any illness-causing mycotoxins that might be present.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
