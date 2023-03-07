Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 ways college students who are also parents can help their young children in school

By Allison Garefino, Research Scholar; Clinical Director of Children and Family Programs, Kennesaw State University
Share this article
A psychologist and parenting expert shares practical tips on how college students who are parents can help both themselves and their children excel in school.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany: Low-Income Households Struggle for Social and Economic Rights
~ Lebanon: 38 Countries Condemn Interference with Beirut Blast Probe
~ Sex, intimacy and black middle-class Christianity in South Africa - a difficult history
~ Witch lit: how modern writers are reinventing the witch
~ Pancakes won't turn you into a zombie as in HBO's 'The Last of Us,' but fungi in flour have been making people sick for a long time
~ Regulating 'forever chemicals': 3 essential reads on PFAS
~ Leading American medical journal continues to omit Black research, reinforcing a legacy of racism in medical knowledge
~ How the 'Holman rule' allows the House to fast-track proposals to gut government programs without debate or much thought at all
~ Discrimination based on caste is pervasive in South Asian communities around the world – now Seattle has banned it
~ Postpartum exercise can have many benefits – here’s how to do it safely
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter