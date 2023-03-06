Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda’s Parliament Threatens to Criminalize Homosexuality

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ugandan activists attend a conference to promote homosexuals’ rights, in Kampala, Uganda, February 14, 2010. © 2010 Benedicte Desrus/Sipa Press via AP Images Once again, Ugandan lawmakers are launching a scathing attack against sexual minorities by proposing a new law that could make it illegal to say that you are gay, lesbian, or transgender.   Last Tuesday, following months of hostile rhetoric against sexual and gender minorities by public figures and an intensified government crackdown on human rights groups, including those defending the rights of Lesbian, gay,…


© Human Rights Watch
