Human Rights Observatory

Use Global Meeting to Highlight Bahrain’s Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Members of parliament from around the world attending this year’s Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Bahrain should use the assembly to raise concerns about the serious repression of human rights in Bahrain, 22 organizations including Human Rights Watch said today in a joint letter. The 146th IPU Assembly is scheduled to take place in Manama, Bahrain’s capital, from March 11 to 15, 2023. “We urge you to ensure that the IPU’s 146th Assembly will not be used by the Bahraini authorities to whitewash its dismal rights record,” the groups said in the letter. The government of Bahrain imposes…


© Human Rights Watch -
