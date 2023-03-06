Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are you a shark or a teddy? How understanding conflict styles can help you overcome fights with friends and family

By Sam Carr, Reader in Education with Psychology and Centre for Death and Society, University of Bath
Share this article
For all the joy they bring, families and close friendships often involve conflict, betrayal, regret and resentment. Prince Harry’s recent memoir, Spare, is a reminder of the fact that the people closest to us often have the greatest power to hurt us. He describes power struggles, conflict, challenging family dynamics and decades of guilt, jealousy and resentment.

This sort of conflict can feel impossible to resolve. It’s not easy to move past and sometimes it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Arm-wrestling match in Senegal: President Macky Sall and opponent Ousmane Sonko go head-to-head in the presidential elections
~ Nicaragua: UN Rights Council Should Renew Experts’ Mandate
~ Children and teenagers can carry out valuable wildlife research – here's how
~ Pacific voices call for urgent global climate action
~ Is India's transition to clean energy achievable or an empty promise?
~ AI could take your job, but it can also help you score a new one with these simple tips
~ Human Rights Watch Mourns Loss of Judy Heumann
~ Russia's foreign minister got laughter, cheers and shrugs in India. Outrage over the war isn't universal
~ When is a nature reserve not a nature reserve? When it's already been burned and logged
~ Music, silence, love and power: the engrossing story of a child prodigy in the court of Louis XIV
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter