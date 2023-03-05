Buildings used iron from sunken ships centuries ago. The use of recycled materials should be business as usual by now
By Salman Shooshtarian, Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Tayyab Maqsood, Associate Dean and Head of of Project Management, RMIT University
The recovery rate from construction and demolition waste has been rising steadily in Australia. However, the use of recycled materials is still not the norm across the construction industry.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 5, 2023