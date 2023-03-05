No, the Fukushima water release is not going to kill the Pacific Ocean
By Nigel Marks, Associate Professor of Physics, Curtin University
Brendan Kennedy, Professor of Chemistry, University of Sydney
Tony Irwin, Honorary Associate Professor, Nuclear Reactors and Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Australian National University
An independent assessment of Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean, nearly 12 years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, finds it safe and reasonable.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 5, 2023