Human Rights Observatory

Canada needs a strategic plan to safeguard consumers against counterfeit and pirated goods

By Hubert Pun, Professor, Ivey Business School, Western University
The global trade of counterfeit and pirated products costs countries like Canada billions a year. Governments and industries must come together to protect Canadians.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
