Human Rights Observatory

Mexico protests: fears for democracy prompt mass demonstrations

By Rosario Aguilar, Senior Lecturer: Comparative Politics, Newcastle University
Electoral reforms proposed by the Mexican government have sparked huge protests across the country. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in more than 100 towns and cities in opposition to legislation passed by the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The reform will slash funding to the country’s electoral authority, which critics say undermine its independence and ability to organise elections.

Most protesters were dressed in pink and white, the colours of the National…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
