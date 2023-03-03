Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Brexit deal will be better for Northern Ireland's economy than the protocol, research suggests

By Geoffroy Duparc-Portier, Research Assistant in economics, University of Strathclyde
Gioele Figus, Senior lecturer in economics, University of Strathclyde
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has said Northern Ireland will be “the world’s most exciting economic zone” due to its access to the EU single market under the latest post-Brexit trading deal between the EU and UK.

The details of the Windsor framework are still being poured over by politicians and business leaders across the UK, and particularly those in Northern…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
