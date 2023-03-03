Radio interference from satellites is threatening astronomy – a proposed zone for testing new technologies could head off the problem
By Christopher Gordon De Pree, Deputy Electromagnetic Spectrum Manager, National Radio Astronomy Observatory
Christopher R. Anderson, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, United States Naval Academy
Mariya Zheleva, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, University at Albany, State University of New York
Many telescopes use the radio spectrum to learn about the cosmos. Just as human development leads to more light pollution, increasing numbers of satellites are leading to more radio interference.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 3rd 2023