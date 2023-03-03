Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Opposition leader Kem Sokha sentenced to 27 years on fabricated treason charge

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports that the Phnom Penh Municipal Court sentenced prominent opposition figure Kem Sokha to 27 years imprisonment, and indefinitely suspended his political rights to vote and to stand for election on the charge of "conspiring with [a] foreign power", Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director Ming Yu Hah said:  "The Cambodian justice system has […]


