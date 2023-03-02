Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Windsor framework: why Rishi Sunak was able to secure the Brexit deal that others couldn't

By Uta Staiger, Executive Director, UCL European Institute, UCL
For years, the EU-UK relationship has been bruised by the seemingly impossible puzzle of post-Brexit, Northern Ireland trade arrangements. Yet, after just four months of talks led by Rishi Sunak’s government, we now have a new deal.

The “Windsor framework” was announced at the friendliest joint EU-UK press conference anyone can remember since at least 2016, and was crowned by a European Commission visit to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
