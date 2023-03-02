Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Protecting privacy online begins with tackling 'digital resignation'

By Meiling Fong, PhD Student, Individualized Program, Concordia University
Zeynep Arsel, Concordia University Chair in Consumption, Markets, and Society, Concordia University
Many people have become resigned to the fact that tech companies collect our private data. But policymakers must do more to limit the amount of personal information corporations can collect.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
