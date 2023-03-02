Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Describes Worsening Afghanistan Rights Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A woman at the site of a suicide attack on an education center claimed by a group affiliated with the Islamic State, in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 1, 2022. © 2022 Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo The latest report by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, is comprehensive and devastating. The special rapporteur catalogues widespread, serious abuses, noting that the Taliban authorities have “normalized” the systematic violation of the rights of women and girls. He also suggests that their “discriminatory denial of women and girls’ fundamental…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After a Year of Nonstop Bombardment, Ukraine's Capital Braces for More
~ Angola: Hundreds Homeless in Forced Evictions, Demolitions
~ DR Congo/France: Prioritize Rights Issues for Macron’s Visit
~ Iranian Media Reports Hundreds of Schoolgirls Poisoned
~ Iraq: Repatriations from notorious Syria camp ‘an example for the world’
~ Nigeria's election was nearly derailed by technology - but biometric devices weren't the problem
~ Roads and power lines put primates in danger: South African data adds to the real picture
~ The Lake Chad Basin is a security nightmare. 5 guidelines for finding solutions
~ SNP leadership battle: where is the message of economic growth in Scotland?
~ Prevent review: why we need a new -- and clearer -- definition of Islamist extremism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter