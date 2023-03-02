Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iranian Media Reports Hundreds of Schoolgirls Poisoned

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Students attend class in Tehran, Iran, November 22, 2021. © 2021 Sobhan Farajvan/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Iran’s reformist Etemad news agency reported on March 1 that over the past three months, hundreds of schoolgirls have been poisoned in at least 58 schools in 10 provinces across the country. In the past two days, at least three schools in Tehran described students being poisoned by toxic gas emissions, Shargh Daily paper reported. Videos circulated on social media appear to show students from one affected school chanting slogans in protest and plainclothes officers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After a Year of Nonstop Bombardment, Ukraine's Capital Braces for More
~ Angola: Hundreds Homeless in Forced Evictions, Demolitions
~ DR Congo/France: Prioritize Rights Issues for Macron’s Visit
~ UN Describes Worsening Afghanistan Rights Crisis
~ Iraq: Repatriations from notorious Syria camp ‘an example for the world’
~ Nigeria's election was nearly derailed by technology - but biometric devices weren't the problem
~ Roads and power lines put primates in danger: South African data adds to the real picture
~ The Lake Chad Basin is a security nightmare. 5 guidelines for finding solutions
~ SNP leadership battle: where is the message of economic growth in Scotland?
~ Prevent review: why we need a new -- and clearer -- definition of Islamist extremism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter