Human Rights Observatory

Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Theresa May (and soon Nicola Sturgeon): the strange backbench lives of former national leaders

By Louise Thompson, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Manchester
Alia Middleton, Lecturer in Politics, University of Surrey
Former prime ministers are currently making a habit of intervening in government policy. Boris Johnson deployed sources to urge current prime minister Rishi Sunak not to abandon his Brexit policies and to send fighter jets to Ukraine. Liz Truss also used her first speech on the backbenches since leaving Downing Street last October, to press Sunak’s government on Ukraine.

In Scotland, departing…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
