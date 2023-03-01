Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Unprotected by Labor Law, Child Farmworkers Risk Health and Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 15-year-old girl works on a tobacco farm in North Carolina. © 2013 Human Rights Watch A devastating new investigation by the New York Times found migrant children across the United States working in dangerous jobs in violation of US child labor laws. There is more to this story. A group of often-overlooked US child workers – those working in agriculture – regularly risk their health and lives in dangerous jobs. But their backbreaking work rarely violates child labor laws because they lack basic protections given to other child workers. Child farmworkers often work…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
