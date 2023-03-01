Should we bring back the dodo? De-extinction is a feel-good story, but these high-tech replacements aren’t really ‘resurrecting’ species
By Risa Aria Schnebly, Ph.D. Student in Biology and Society, Arizona State University
Ben A. Minteer, Professor of Environmental Ethics and Conservation, Arizona State University
Two conservation scholars break down what de-extinction looks like – and the debate over whether it could do any good.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 1st 2023